Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after power tools stolen from hardware store

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an incident of theft at a hardware store in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

According to police, the break-and-enter at the unnamed store took place overnight between Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The thieves made off with what police described as a “large amount of merchandise,” including power tools and air tools.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s go home’: Missing Saint John woman found safe in France

Officers believe it would have taken a significant amount of time for the thieves to remove such a large amount of goods from the store, and are asking the public for assistance in identifying those responsible.

Police are also advising any residents to keep the theft in mind if they might be purchasing secondhand tools in person or online.

WATCH: RCMP investigating string of copper thefts in Moncton

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.