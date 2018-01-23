Traffic
January 23, 2018 7:59 pm
Updated: January 23, 2018 8:00 pm

Vancouver police catch driver going 142 km/h and post the whole thing on Twitter

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

Vancouver police have taken to Twitter to highlight yet another case of excessive speeding in the region.

Vancouver police / Twitter
Const. Anne-Marie Clark said the most recent bust happened on West 16th Avenue near UBC, where the driver of a Mercedes was clocked going 142 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

Clark said the driver received a $483 fine and three penalty points on their driving record.

“With a new driver like this, once you’ve had more than one ticket then your points are going to be in excess of the allowable amount and you’ll have your allowance taken away,” she said.

The driver’s vehicle was also impounded for seven days, Clark said.

Cases of excessive speeding, often involving luxury cars, have made regular headlines in the region.

Last summer, police charged a Ferrari driver caught going 210 km/h on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Police also stopped a rented Lamborghini caught driving 155 km/h on Highway 99 and — surprisingly — a smart car doing 140 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

