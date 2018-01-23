Charges laid after woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Edmonton

A 43-year-old Beaumont man has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act in a December collision that killed a 29-year-old pedestrian.

Mareanne Mariano, 29, died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of James Mowatt Trail and Allard Boulevard in southwest Edmonton. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2017.

Police said the woman was walking east across James Mowatt Trail in an unmarked crosswalk, from Desrochers Gate SW to Allard Boulevard SW, when she was struck by a Dodge Ram. The driver of the truck quickly called 911, police said.

Mariano was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Her sister, Marilette Mariano, said she was a very loving daughter and sister.

“A very loyal friend. She has been described by friends and family as a selfless person. Never expects anything in return,” Marilette Mariano told Global News in December.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, police said.

Jason Roberts-Kowalchuk is charged under the Traffic Safety Act with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Mariano’s death was Edmonton’s 29th traffic fatality of 2017.