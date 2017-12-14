Woman, 29, killed after being hit by truck described as ‘loving’ and ‘selfless’

The young woman who died in hospital after she was hit by a truck early Tuesday morning in southwest Edmonton has been identified by family as 29-year-old Mareanne Mariano.

“She was very loving to her mother, sisters and brother,” said her sister Marilette Mariano.

“A very loyal friend. She has been described by friends and family as a selfless person. Never expects anything in return.”

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Allard neighbourhood.

Mariano walking east across James Mowatt Trail in an unmarked crosswalk, from Desrochers Gate SW to Allard Boulevard SW, when she was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 43-year-old man, police said.

The driver quickly called 911, they added. Mariano was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Her sister said Mariano worked as a medical receptionist at MIC Medical Imaging in the Century Park area and was on her way to the bus stop when she was struck.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and no charges have been laid.

The collision happened in a newer neighbourhood being built at the southern edge of the city. On one side of the road is a condo development under construction; on the other is a farmer’s field.

“Hopefully, her death will speed up the process of getting proper marked crosswalks in this area,” Marilette Mariano said in a statement.

“Planning should start way ahead as soon as there are people living in newer communities.”

Mariano’s death was Edmonton’s 29th traffic fatality of the year.