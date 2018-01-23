Hamilton man still trying to get lawyer in 2nd-degree murder trial

The Hamilton man charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Kitchener is still trying to get a lawyer after he was extradited from the United States earlier this month.

Ager Hasan made his third court appearance in Kitchener on Tuesday since his return to Canada and it was revealed that he still doesn’t have a lawyer.

READ MORE: Murder suspect Ager Hasan makes first court appearance in Kitchener

Hasan is accused of killing 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije in April 2017.

Wearing glasses, he appeared via video link from Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton and was remanded in custody until Feb. 6, when he’s scheduled to make another appearance.

Vasilije’s mother was in the courtroom and became visibly upset when Hasan appeared on the screen.

READ MORE: Ontario man on the run in killing of girlfriend arrested by Secret Service in Texas

Vasilije was stabbed multiple times in her Kitchener apartment, and Waterloo Regional Police said Hasan crossed the Canada-U.S.A. border at around the same time Vasilije’s body was discovered.

He was arrested in July by authorities in Texas as part of an unrelated investigation.