Hamilton man wanted for alleged machete assault, threats: Police
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hamilton man wanted following several incidents involving a machete.
In early December, police responded to the area of Barton and Ottawa Streets for a stabbing. There, they found a man with a laceration to his forearm, but the suspect had already fled the scene before their arrival.
Police once again responded to the area last week after the suspect allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened the same male victim with a machete.
And on Monday, police were called to the residence again after the suspect allegedly threatened a woman with a machete before damaging and stealing property.
Police say 31-year-old Zaya Damerchie is armed and dangerous and are advising the public not to approach him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.