Hamilton man wanted for alleged machete assault, threats: Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hamilton man wanted following several incidents involving a machete.

In early December, police responded to the area of Barton and Ottawa Streets for a stabbing. There, they found a man with a laceration to his forearm, but the suspect had already fled the scene before their arrival.

Police once again responded to the area last week after the suspect allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened the same male victim with a machete.

Zaya DAMERCHIE, 31 years from Hamilton is WANTED for violent incidents. Call 911 if you see him… #HamOnt https://t.co/082oIEBNxg pic.twitter.com/iCxpuC5i8T — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 23, 2018

And on Monday, police were called to the residence again after the suspect allegedly threatened a woman with a machete before damaging and stealing property.

Police say 31-year-old Zaya Damerchie is armed and dangerous and are advising the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.