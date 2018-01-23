Innisfail RCMP searching for developmentally delayed man who ran from workers

RCMP in central Alberta are turning the public as they search for a developmentally delayed man.

Bobby Bastermeyer, 58, was last seen on Monday at around 7 p.m. when he ran from his care workers at a rural location near Range Road 273 and Township Road 360 in Red Deer County, northeast of the town of Innisfail, Alta.

RCMP said that Bastermeyer loves animals and has attempted to travel to either the zoo in Calgary or Innisfail in the past.

Bastermeyer stands 5-8 and is 200 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Police said he has a scar on his forehead and his upper cheekbone. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, toque, winter boots and was carrying a rainbow basketball.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.