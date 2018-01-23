Crown files appeal in Saskatchewan child pornography sentence

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story and attached links contains graphic content that some people might find offensive.

The Crown is appealing a recent child pornography sentence in Saskatchewan.

Phillip Chicoine was sentence to 12 years in prison on Nov. 14, 2017 after he pleaded guilty to arranging and paying for live-streams of child pornography with the help of women in Romania and the Philippines.

The live-streams involved children between the ages of four and nine displaying their genitalia and engaging in oral sex.

The Crown is appealing the sentence, which is the longest child pornography sentence handed down in Saskatchewan history.

In its notice of appeal, the Crown said the sentence imposed “is not proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the degree of responsibility of (Chicoine).”

The Crown also said the sentence is not fit for the crime and the judge failed to take into consideration the sentence imposed should be comparable to sentences imposed for similar offences.

The Crown had sought a 17-year prison sentence.

An appeal date has not been set.