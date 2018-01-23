London police investigate break-ins at places of worship in Old South, Wortley Village

London police say an overnight break-in at a mosque in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Emery Street is the latest in a string of similar incidents involving several religious institutions of various denominations.

“Officers were sent (Tuesday) morning to an overnight break and enter to a mosque on Holborn Avenue,” Const. Sandasha Bough told 980 CFPL.

While she would not say exactly how many similar break-ins in the area are under investigation, she confirmed the street crime unit is handling the case.

“We can say there have been a number and while this one is a new break-and-enter investigation, there are a number that the street crime unit are currently investigating just to determine whether or not the pattern is the same.”

She added that anyone with information is urged to contact police.

“If you see something, say something.”

The incidents have happened over the past month in the area of Old South and Wortley Village.