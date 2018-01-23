Canada Summer Jobs attestation came after complaints about anti-abortion, anti-gay groups: Hajdu

Employment Minister Patty Hajdu says the decision to require that applicants to the Canada Summer Jobs program sign an attestation stating they respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as LGBT and reproductive rights in Canada, came after her department received complaints from Canadians last year about organizations that refused to hire gay youth or that used youth to hand out graphic placards.

Speaking in Toronto on Tuesday to announce funding aimed at supporting the Youth Employment Service, Hajdu said the move comes as the government tries to focus resources onto jobs that provide Canadian youth with the opportunities that prepare them for real-world work and repeated comments she has made in recent weeks that the attestation is not about targeting faith groups.

READ MORE: Canada Summer Jobs: Everything you need to know about the crackdown on anti-abortion groups

“Last year we heard a whole bunch of complaints from citizens across Canada and organizations about some of the organizations receiving funds that said some of the organizations receiving funds were actually working actively to undermine Canadians’ rights,” she said.

“For example, organizations that are anti-abortion distributing very graphic pictures of aborted fetuses or organizations that won’t hire LGBTQ members or young people. We know that these are a fundamental violation of the rights that Canadians expect, so we’re asking organizations this year to attest that the activities they conduct as an organization and the job description will respect the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

Hajdu singled out the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform in particular, which has been at the centre of repeated cases of distributing graphic pamphlets to homes and businesses across the country in recent years in an effort to oppose abortion.

More to come ..