Neil Diamond quits touring after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Legendary performer Neil Diamond announced Monday that he has retired from concert tours after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The singer was forced to cancel his upcoming tour through Australia and New Zealand.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” Diamond said in the announcement posted on his website. “I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

The cancelled concerts were to be a part of his 50th anniversary tour.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world,” Diamond said. “You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.

“This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

While he will no longer go on tour, Diamond says he will continue to be active in making music.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” he said.

Best known for the classic Sweet Caroline, he has had 11 No. 1 singles over a career which spans five decades. Some of his hits include, America, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers and Desiree.

Diamond will turn 77 on Wednesday.

In under a week, he will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

Contemporary Barry Manilow was quick to lament Diamond’s illness on Twitter.