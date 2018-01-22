Marc Savard officially retires from NHL

Marc Savard officially called quits on his NHL career on Monday.

The 40-year-old played 13 seasons in the NHL, but lasted played in the 2010-2011 season with the Boston Bruins when he suffered a major concussion in January 2011 after a hit by Matt Cooke.

He never played a game again but the centre was under a seven-year, $28.15-million contract until the end of the 2016-17 season.

READ MORE: Dryden guest speaker at concussion symposium in Peterborough

Through 807 games, he notched 207 goals and 499 assists for 706 points while playing for the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins.

On Monday, Savard, who resides in Peterborough, Ont., tweeted thanks to the organizations and support from friends and family.

Despite never playing in the playoffs, Savard got his name engraved on the Stanley Cup when the Bruins won the championship in 2011.

The Bruins lobbied for the inclusion despite him not meeting the required 41 regular season games or one game in the final. Savard played just 25 games that season after returning in December from a concussion the previous season.

READ MORE: Stanley Cup champion Marc Savard turns to golf

In June 2011, Savard brought the Cup to the Kawartha Golf and Country Club in Peterborough where he’s now one of the club’s top golfers, winning the longtime invitational championship twice (2013 and 2015).

In an interview with NHLPA.com, Savard said the main thing is that he’s happy where he is in life.

“I think the biggest thing is that I’m happy where I am in my life,” Savard told NHLPA.com. “I’m the healthiest I’ve been in a long time. I didn’t want it to linger on anymore. My contract is up and I wanted to get it out there and head off in a different direction to pursue a coaching career.”