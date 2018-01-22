Pothole issues continue in Hamilton as temperatures fluctuate

The City of Hamilton continues to monitor for potholes with another freeze-thaw cycle in the forecast.

Bob Paul, Hamilton’s manager of roads and maintenance, says the fluctuations cause water to become trapped below the asphalt as the roadway expands and contracts.

Paul adds that the result is significant pavement damage and potholes.

He acknowledges major routes, such as Main Street, Barton Street and Burlington Street, are in especially rough shape this winter.

Paul notes that higher “traffic volume accelerates the pothole.” As well, he stresses that major Hamilton routes require “some major maintenace or rehabilitation.”

Residents are urged to call 546-CITY with their pothole complaints. Such reporting, Paul says, helps to “dispatch and prioritize our crews.”

The City cautions motorists to drive defensively as they travel about the City, which includes: