Saskatchewan Huskies weekend wrap: hockey teams sweep Calgary

The Saskatchewan Huskies hockey teams came up perfect on the weekend.

Both the men and women went undefeated as they took on the Calgary Dinos in U Sports hockey action.

Men’s Hockey

The Huskies took both their games against the Calgary Dinos at Rutherford Rink.

They won 4-1 on Jan. 19 as they continue to battle the Alberta Golden Bears for top spot in the Canada West conference.

Goaltender Jordan Cooke had his 10th shutout as a Huskie the following day in a 2-0 victory,

Saskatchewan (18-4) are on the road when they take on the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s Hockey

The women were on the road in Alberta to play the Dinos.

Kaitlin Willoughby and Emma Nutter scored as the Huskies won 2-0 on Jan. 19.

Saskatchewan blanked Calgary again on Jan. 20 with Emily Upgang scoring the only goal. Jessica Vance registered her second straight shutout, and sixth of the season.

Saskatchewan (14-8) will host the Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

In men’s basketball action, the Huskies were trying to cling on to the final Canada West playoff spot as they took on the Trinity Western University Spartans in Saskatoon.

The Huskies improved their chances with a 97-71 win on Jan. 19 and a 80-71 victory on Jan. 20.

Saskatchewan (7-9) plays next in Brandon, Man., on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

The women were also hosting the Spartans at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC).

To add fuel to the fire, Trinity Western University (TWU) had never beaten Saskatchewan at home.

A foul with with 10 seconds left on the clock and the scored tied 68-68 send TWU to the line. Julia Marshall sank her second shot and TWU went on to win 69-68 for their first-ever victory in Saskatoon.

The Huskies won 82-64 the next day.

Saskatchewan (14-2) is in Brandon on Friday and Saturday to take on the Bobcats as they chase Regina for top spot in Canada West.

Men’s Volleyball

Both Huskies volleyball teams were in B.C. to play the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) WolfPack this past weekend.

Saskatchewan’s men lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) on Jan. 19 and 3-2 (16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-6) on Jan. 20.

The Huskies (7-11) will host the UBC Okanagan Heat on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s Volleyball

The women split their games against TRU, winning 3-2 (28-26, 16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14) on Jan. 19 and losing 3-1 (26-28, 26-24, 25-14, 25-8) on Jan. 20.

Saskatchewan (9-9) will also host the Heat on Friday and Saturday.