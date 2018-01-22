Visitation for Holly Hamilton to be open to the public
A public visitation for Holly Hamilton will be held Friday, Jan. 26.
Residents can pay their respects at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home on Upper Gage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Autopsy shows missing woman Holly Hamilton was stabbed to death: Hamilton police
A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for her private funeral.
As of 1 p.m. Monday it had raised more than $18,000 towards a goal of $20,000.
Hamilton’s body was found in the trunk of her car Jan. 17, two days after the 29-year-old woman was reported missing.
READ MORE: Body of Holly Hamilton found in vehicle in parking garage, suspect arrested
A post-mortem revealed Hamilton had been stabbed to death.
Police have charged 30-year-old Justin Dumphrey, Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend, with second-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court via video on Wednesday.
