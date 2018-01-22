Crime
January 22, 2018 1:23 pm

Visitation for Holly Hamilton to be open to the public

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police Service
A public visitation for Holly Hamilton will be held Friday, Jan. 26.

Residents can pay their respects at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home on Upper Gage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for her private funeral.

As of 1 p.m. Monday it had raised more than $18,000 towards a goal of $20,000.

Hamilton’s body was found in the trunk of her car Jan. 17, two days after the 29-year-old woman was reported missing.

A post-mortem revealed Hamilton had been stabbed to death.

Police have charged 30-year-old Justin Dumphrey, Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend, with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court via video on Wednesday.

