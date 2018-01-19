Autopsy shows missing woman Holly Hamilton was stabbed to death: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a missing 29-year-old woman whose body was discovered on Wednesday died as a result of stab wounds.

Holly Hamilton’s former boyfriend Justin Dumpfrey, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in her death and remains in custody.

Hamilton police revealed the results of a post-mortem examination on Friday. They said no further information about Hamilton’s injuries or the weapon used in her death would be released.

Hamilton, a young mother whose disappearance was described as out of character, was last seen on Sunday and reported missing Monday.

Her 1996 Ford Escort was discovered in a parking garage near Centennial Parkway North and Barton Street East at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday by Hamilton police patrol units. Hamilton’s body was found inside the vehicle.

Dumpfrey was arrested that day after appearing in court on an unrelated matter, police said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hamilton police alleged there had been a history of domestic violence in the relationship.

“The police had been involved in their relationship before as a result of violence. He had been charged before,” said Staff-Sgt. Dave Oleniuk of the Hamilton police homicide unit, who declined to provide further details.

Dumpfrey is scheduled to make a court appearance via video on Jan. 24.