January 22, 2018 11:06 am

Guelph police looking for tow truck in hit-and-run

Guelph police said a white tow truck struck a hydro pole before fleeing the area Friday night.

Guelph police say they are looking for a white tow truck following a hit-and-run Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

A vehicle had struck a hydro pole, which fell onto the road.

Police said the vehicle fled the area and witnesses described it as a white tow truck that could have damage to its right headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529.

