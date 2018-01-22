Princess Eugenie set to marry boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in 2018

It looks like there are going to be two royal weddings this year. Not only is Prince Harry tying the knot in 2018, but his cousin Princess Eugenie has announced plans to marry her boyfriend of approximately seven years, Jack Brooksbank, in the fall.

The official Twitter account of the royal family announced the happy news on Monday.

Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/ArYQIDeNZw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

The pair were engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua, and will be married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same church as Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie, 27, and Brooksbank, 29, met at a Swiss ski resort in 2011.

Her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, said he was “thrilled” by the engagement.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed,” he said on Monday. “Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man… and I am really thrilled for them.”

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (affectionately known as “Fergie” by the public) expressed her joy at the union in a series of tweets.

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

Buckingham Palace posted a photo of the happy couple on social media and promised “in due course” to announce further details about the wedding ceremony.

Princess Eugenie is eighth in line to the British throne, and is best-known to North American audiences for the elaborate headpieces (a.k.a. “fascinators”) she and her sister, Beatrice, wear to special events.

Princess Eugenie does not carry out any royal engagements, confirmed BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell. Her public profile or work as a member of royal family would not increase after the wedding.

Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace said.