3 in custody after overnight truck chase through Airdrie and Calgary: RCMP

Airdrie RCMP arrested three people after a lengthy pursuit involving a truck and trailer that took place in both Airdrie and Calgary early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol saw a suspicious Ford F-150 truck pulling a trailer with no lights on. RCMP stopped the vehicle on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.

Police said in a news release the driver told officers he was trying to fix the lights, when suddenly the truck took off, “nearly striking another RCMP vehicle attending to the area to assist.”

RCMP said the truck travelled down streets in the wrong direction within Airdrie city limits, eventually making its way to Highway 2 towards Calgary, which is when HAWCS was called in to help.

Police said the vehicle continued to drive dangerously at excessive speeds once in Calgary, eventually stopping along Highway 2 to try and ditch the trailer it was pulling, but took off again when police were seen in the area.

The trailer was not fully detached from the vehicle and was bouncing all over the road prior to breaking away from the vehicle and rolling across the highway, RCMP said.

The vehicle then started to to head back to Airdrie.

HAWCS was able to follow the vehicle and provide Airdrie RCMP with a location to set up a spike belt, which was deployed successfully.

RCMP were successful in deploying a spike belt on the vehicle. The vehicle was able to continue towards Yankee Valley Boulevard and 8 Street in Airdrie prior to losing control and coming to a stop.

Three people got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, police said.

Two suspects were arrested quickly by pursuing RCMP members, but a third continued to run from police.

RCMP dogs were used to track and apprehend the third suspect, who was hiding under a deck. Police allege he was high on drugs and concealing a knife.

The dog also located a loaded sawed-off shotgun, which police said had been dangerously tossed into another yard by the suspect.

Police said the initial investigation suggests the Ford F-150, trailer and firearm were stolen. Various break-in tools and ski masks were also found inside the truck.

The three suspects, two men and a woman, are facing possession of stolen property charges in addition to possessing a sawed-off shotgun, however charges have not formally been laid.

Constable Daniel Martin, Airdrie RCMP media relations officer told Global News that the three are known to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200.