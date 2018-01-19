Almost 700 unlocked vehicles left running with keys inside in last 2 weeks: Calgary police

Calgary police have released the numbers from a two-week campaign aimed at stopping drivers from leaving vehicles unlocked while they warm up on cold winter mornings.

During Operation Cold Start, which wrapped up on Thursday, patrol officers found 697 unlocked vehicles left running with keys inside. In each situation, officers spoke with the drivers to educate them on the risks of leaving unlocked vehicles unattended.

During the same mornings that Operation Cold Start was running, police said 32 vehicles were stolen while left to warm up.

It’s the second time Calgary police have run Operation Cold Start. In 2016, officers found 885 vehicles left at risk during a one-week period that concluded on Dec. 7.

In total, police said 5,758 vehicles were reported stolen in Calgary in 2017, an average of almost 16 vehicles stolen per day, and almost one out of every four stolen vehicles had their keys left inside of them when they were taken.

“Many citizens may not realize the extreme risks that can result if their vehicle is stolen,” police said in a Friday news release. “Offenders who steal vehicles often have very little regard for public safety and do not care if the vehicle becomes damaged or involved in a collision.”

“Stolen vehicles are also commonly used to help thieves commit other crimes, including robberies, break and enters, and drug-related crimes.”

If you witness a crime, such as a vehicle being stolen, police ask you call 911 and not approach the suspect or pursue the stolen vehicle.