Newly commissioned U.S. combat ship stuck in Montreal due to icy conditions

A newly commissioned Navy warship will be wintering in Montreal after its journey to Florida was interrupted by cold and ice.

A Navy spokeswoman says the USS Little Rock was commissioned in Buffalo on Dec. 16 and was expected to make its way to its home port in Mayport, Fla.

READ MORE: Man rescued from lake near Montreal after vehicle falls through ice

Instead, the 118-metre Freedom-variant vessel has been moored in Montreal since Christmas Eve due to unusually heavy ice conditions.

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson says the Navy has now decided to leave the ship in place until the winter weather improves.

READ MORE: Bodies of two men found in Saint Lawrence River, southwest of Montreal

While there’s no departure date scheduled, she says the St. Lawrence Seaway is generally navigable by mid-March.

Hillson says the crew are doing well and will focus on training and readiness while they wait to travel to warmer waters.