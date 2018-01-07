Canada
January 7, 2018 2:05 pm

Man rescued from lake near Montreal after vehicle falls through ice

By The Canadian Press

A man was rescued from the icy waters of Lac Saint-Louis on Saturday evening after the small tractor he was driving fell through the ice. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Pascal Marchand/Global News
A A

A man was rescued from the icy waters of Lac Saint-Louis near Montreal on Saturday evening after the small tractor he was driving fell through the ice.

A spokesman for Montreal’s fire department says he believes the man was working to remove the snow on a boat ramp in the western suburb of Pointe-Claire when the vehicle went into the lake at about 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigate after stolen car plunges through ice on Rivières des Prairies

Operations Chief Ian Ritchie says the man was able to climb onto the roof of the vehicle and wait for help.

IN PHOTOS: Man rescued from Lac Saint-Louis

lake rescue2

A tractor can be seen in Lac Saint-Louis on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Pascal Marchand/Global News
lake rescue3

The fire department’s ice rescue team was able to extend a ladder to the man. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Pascal Marchand/Global News
lake rescue1

A man was rescued from the icy waters of Lac Saint-Louis on Saturday evening after the small tractor he was driving fell through the ice. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Pascal Marchand/Global News
lake rescue4

The man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Pascal Marchand/Global News

The fire department’s ice rescue team was able to extend a ladder to the man, who was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ice Rescue
Lac-Saint-Louis
Montreal Fire Department
Pointe-Claire
Saint-Louis Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News