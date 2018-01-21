Halifax police investigating second suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a second suspicious death in north end Dartmouth.

A police report says officers responded to a report of a suspicious death on Farthington Place at 4:08 on Sunday morning.

The name, age, or gender of the person has not been released.

READ MORE: Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

The death happened two blocks away from another death on Pinecrest Drive on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, police announced that the first death was a homicide. Friday’s victim is 42-year-old Derek Miles.

The major crime unit is investigating Sunday’s death.

In both cases police are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.