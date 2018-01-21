Crime
January 21, 2018 8:09 am
Updated: January 21, 2018 9:24 am

Halifax police investigating second suspicious death in Dartmouth

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

Police surround an apartment in north end Dartmouth where a suspicious death happened early Sunday morning.

File/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a second suspicious death in north end Dartmouth.

A police report says officers responded to a report of a suspicious death on Farthington Place at 4:08 on Sunday morning.

The name, age, or gender of the person has not been released.

The death happened two blocks away from another death on Pinecrest Drive on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, police announced that the first death was a homicide. Friday’s victim is 42-year-old Derek Miles.

The major crime unit is investigating Sunday’s death.

In both cases police are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

