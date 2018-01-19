Power struggle over Fort Macleod’s electrical system continues

The Town of Fort Macleod and some of its residents are not seeing eye-to-eye on the proposed sale of its electrical system.

Fortis Alberta is offering to buy Fort Macleod’s system for $4.77 million.

“We need a lot of upkeep on it — a lot of money,” Deputy Mayor Gord Wolstenholme said. “We need $900,000 put into it immediately and then up to $2 million to fix it completely.”

READ MORE: Residents concerned over potential sale of Fort Macleod’s electrical system

In the fall of 2017, a non-binding vote showed 61 per cent of respondents were against the potential sale, leaving some to wonder why the town is still considering it.

“They’re only 61 per cent of the 1,200 who voted — there are 2,200 people that are voting age,” Wolstenholme said.

This isn’t the first time Fortis and the town have met to make a deal. Former Mayor Bill Hart says his council declined a previous offer, opting to keep the revenue brought in by the electrical system.

“It’s still making us $350,000 to $400,000 a year in profits above capital costs,” Hart said.

“And with that, it gives you borrowing power — you can use that for a long-term 10-year plan. And you’d be able to debenture these upgrades, bring in the expertise to do them immediately and still carry on doing business.”

Although some believe the costs of upgrades are lower than the town is suggesting, and that most upgrades have already been completed, the current council disagrees.

“I know that some people have said that 65 per cent of the work is done… that’s not true,” Wolstenholme said.

READ MORE: Alberta bans door-to-door sale of electricity contracts, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners

Council will be back to deliberate their decision on Monday during a special meeting taking place at the Fort Macleod & District Community Hall.

The purchase offer from Fortis expires at the end of January.