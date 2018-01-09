Residents concerned over potential sale of Fort Macleod’s electrical system

Dozens of Fort Macleod residents packed the town library Monday night for an open house to let council know how they feel about the potential sale of the town’s electrical system.

Last fall, residents voted 61 per cent against the potential sale in a referendum held in conjunction with the municipal election.

However, Fortis Alberta’s offer of $4.77 million, which is based on its own evaluation, seems to have caught the attention of the current council.

Former Fort Macleod mayor Rene Gendre attended the meeting to voice his opinion. He believes the town would be giving away the system at that price.

“If you take the cash flow of the system and its equivalent value to the town, you’re looking at an evaluation somewhere between about $9 and $15 million,” Gendre said.

The electrical system needs some enhancements, which is a big reason for the town to consider the sale. That said, it generates about $500,000 per year for the town, which is why Fort Macleod resident Gloria Schwindt hopes the town doesn’t sell.

“The system need upgrading, there’s no doubt about that, but this council needs to find the way to fund the upgrades and keep this valuable asset in Fort Macleod.”

According to the town’s website, the upgrades will cost $2 million over five years.

Mayor Brent Feyter says it’s a tough decision, and council is weighing its options before responding to Fortis.

“You’re dealing with a company that has a lot of experience, a lot of equipment, a lot of resources, a lot of backing to be able to maintain our system,” Feyter said. “Or a small town that seems to always be struggling to keep it at a condition where we need it to be in order to serve our community.”

Fortis Alberta says purchasing the town’s system makes sense because it already operates in the surrounding areas.

“The overall system would become less fictionalized and the electricity grid is better utilized and shared by all customers, so it creates a more stable grid system,” said Alana Antonelli, the manager of customer experience and communications for Fortis.

The town’s final decision will be announced at a council meeting January 22.