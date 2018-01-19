Better late than never for bridge re-opening
A A
The opening was behind schedule but traffic is again flowing over a bridge in the north Okanagan.
The Morgan Bridge on the Heywood-Armstrong Road near Spallumcheen was washed out by flooding this past spring.
It was expected to be repaired a month ago.
But that date was pushed back because extra pilings had to be put in due to unexpected soil conditions.
The bridge opened Friday to motorists.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.