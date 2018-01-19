Traffic
January 19, 2018 5:24 pm

Better late than never for bridge re-opening

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

With repairs completed, the Morgan Bridge reopened to traffic Friday.

The opening was behind schedule but traffic is again flowing over a bridge in the north Okanagan.

The Morgan Bridge on the Heywood-Armstrong Road near Spallumcheen was washed out by flooding this past spring.

It was expected to be repaired a month ago.

But that date was pushed back because extra pilings had to be put in due to unexpected soil conditions.

The bridge opened Friday to motorists.

Global News