EXCLUSIVE: RTM testing temporary fix to train delays on the Deux-Montagnes

The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) will be testing new double-decker trains on the Deux-Montagnes line to address the recent delays to the service.

Raymond Bachant, director general and head of Montreal’s commuter train network, says a temporary fix to the delays on the Deux-Montagnes line could be implemented as of Monday morning.

If tests are successful, riders will be advised that a new ten-car, double-decker train will have a total of six departures from the Deux- Montagnes station, Bachant said.

The additional cars come from other train lines around Montreal.

“We are going to take one car here and one car there to make a ten-car train,” Bachant said.

Bachant says the RTM will be testing the double-decker trains on the tracks this weekend.

RTM commuters have had to deal with over 300 delays and cancellations in the past 15 days. The frigid temperatures have been wreaking havoc on the tracks causing switches to freeze according to RTM officials.

The Deux-Montagnes train cars themselves have been an issue. Bachant says they are more than 20 years old and can’t handle the cold weather.

Bachant, a rider of the Deux-Montagne train, sympathizes with commuters and agrees that there were “too many delays” and apologizes.

Concerning supplying refunds to commuters who pay between $80 and $196 for a monthly pass, Bachant says the at RTM is immediately focusing on assessing the problem with the train service.