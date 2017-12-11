Service interrupted on RTM Candiac line after train collides with vehicle

Service on the Réseau de transport Métropolitain’s (RTM) Candiac line to Montreal was interrupted for several hours during Monday’s rush hour after a train collided with a vehicle.

It happened at around 7:50 a.m. at a level crossing near the Sainte-Catherine station when a vehicle slid through the barriers.

Jody Diabo, assistant chief with the Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers, the local police force, explained that the approach to the train crossing is on a decline.

“He tried to stop,” she said, “but he slid into the barriers.”

Diabo said the train hit the front of the car, “throwing it about 60 feet.”

A 28-year-old man was injured in the crash and taken to a local area hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known, but Diabo said the man was able to get out of his vehicle on his own and was conscious when he was transported to hospital.

At around 9 a.m. the RTM tweeted that service on the Candiac line was slowly resuming.