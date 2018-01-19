North Okanagan dial-a-dope arrests and seizures
A A
Vernon RCMP say they’ve busted up a dial-a-dope drug trafficking network that was operating 24/7.
Five people in their 20’s were arrested and a search warrant was executed at Southwind Road residence.
Police seized cocaine, heroin and fentanyl packaged for street-level sale with an estimated value of more than $7,000.
“This investigation is a great example of our commitment to investigating persons responsible for trafficking drugs, including fentanyl in our community,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan Targeted Policing Unit in a news release.
