Elderly Nipawin, Sask. man reported missing

Nipawin RCMP are searching for a missing elderly man.

Clarke Euler, 88, left his home on Thursday in his truck.

READ MORE: Cut Knife RCMP searching for missing man

He was last seen at around 6:50 p.m. CT at a business in the 300-block of 7th Avenue West in Nipawin.

He was driving a greyish-blue 2011 Chevy Silverado crew cab with Saskatchewan licence plate 174 HFS.

Euler is five-foot eight and between 190 and 200 pounds. He uses a cane and has a stooped-over appearance when walking.

Police are looking to talk with anyone who may have seen his truck in the area of the business or overnight in the community.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Euler is asked to contact Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270.