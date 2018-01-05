Canada
Sask. RCMP response to missing Indigenous man later found dead under review

RCMP say their response to a missing Indigenous man later found dead near Prince Albert “may not have been sufficient.”

The RCMP’s response is being called into question after a 59-year-old Indigenous man walked away from a care home and was later found dead.

Prince Albert RCMP received a call around 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 26, 2017 reporting a man missing from the support facility about 10 kilometres outside of the city.

He was found dead the following morning along a grid road. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

An initial police review of the matter has revealed their response “may have not been sufficient.”

The RCMP has launched an internal review into the incident and Saskatoon Police Service will conduct an external investigation.

RCMP has also requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

