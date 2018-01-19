Nova Scotia man arrested on child pornography, voyeurism charges
A A
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man from East Kemptville, N.S., on child pornography and voyeurism charges.
According to police, officers searched a home in East Kemptville, N.S., on Jan. 18, arresting Jarrett Crowell, 19, without incident.
READ MORE: N.B. man charged with possession of child pornography
Crowell has been charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.
He was taken to court and released by a judge on conditions.
WATCH: Sherwood Park man facing child pornography charges
Crowell is scheduled to return to Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 9.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.