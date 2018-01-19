Nova Scotia man arrested on child pornography, voyeurism charges

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man from East Kemptville, N.S., on child pornography and voyeurism charges.

According to police, officers searched a home in East Kemptville, N.S., on Jan. 18, arresting Jarrett Crowell, 19, without incident.

Crowell has been charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

He was taken to court and released by a judge on conditions.

Crowell is scheduled to return to Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 9.