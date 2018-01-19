Health unit to open temporary overdose prevention site in downtown London

Two days after London police announced three deaths and two hospitalizations from suspected drug overdoses, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has announced the location of a new temporary overdose prevention site.

During a news conference on Friday, local officials announced the temporary site will be located at 186 King St. and will share space with Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

READ MORE: London police warn public after two drug seizures yield deadly carfentanil

“This is a turning point in how we respond to the crisis that has gripped the London area for years. This isn’t the only change that needs to happen, but it represents a significant step in turning the tide and supporting vulnerable people who struggle with addiction every day,” said Medical Officer of Health Chris Mackie.

The location is already familiar to people who use injection drugs, as the Counterpoint Needle and Syringe Program currently operates there.

READ MORE: London developing overdose prevention site after public health emergency declaration

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care approved the application for the site with a one-time funding of commitment of $130,700.

“I know my community in London has been concerned by this growing crisis, and I am proud that we will be the first city in Ontario to have an overdose prevention site,” said London North Centre MPP Deb Matthews.

The facility is expected to open in mid-February, and will provide people who use injection drugs with a space where they can use those drugs under the supervision of health professionals to prevent overdose deaths.

It will be open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.