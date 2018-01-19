Crime
January 19, 2018 11:08 am

2 men allege racial discrimination following arrest at Vancouver White Spot

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver residents Harry Takhar and Dilpreet Takhar allege they were victims of racial discrimination.

Global News
Several people were arrested at a White Spot in Vancouver late Thursday night.

It appears to have been connected to an incident in Richmond where a masked man armed with a shotgun burst into the Pioneer Pub.

However, two men were also arrested at the Marine Drive location in what they are calling a case of mistaken identity.

“I’m very upset,” said Vancouver resident Harry Takhar. “This is not normal. I come out for dinner. I’m actually a businessman. We sell drywall, installation, steel studs for a living. We don’t kill people. That’s not us.”

Neither Richmond RCMP nor Vancouver police have commented at this time.

“They said there’s three homicides in the last week and you guys fit the description with hoodies,” said Vancouver resident Dilpreet Takhar. “I told him it’s winter weather, it’s comfortable to wear a hoodie.”

“I honestly thought it was racism coming to the forefront. We were telling them everyone fits the same description — Indo-Canadian, whoever you are.”

Both men were later released without issue.

 

