Masked man armed with a shotgun bursts into Richmond pub during memorial service

It was a scary night Thursday for people packed into a pub in Richmond when a masked man armed with a shotgun assaulted another man.
No shots were fired but witnesses say the armed man hit the victim with the butt-end of his gun before taking off.
It happened at the Pioneer Pub, at 10111 No 3 Road, which was hosting a memorial service at time.
A large police presence had the area shut down for hours as they talked to witnesses and looked for evidence.
More to come.
