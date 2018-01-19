Masked man armed with a shotgun bursts into Richmond pub during memorial service

It was a scary night Thursday for people packed into a pub in Richmond when a masked man armed with a shotgun assaulted another man.

No shots were fired but witnesses say the armed man hit the victim with the butt-end of his gun before taking off.

It happened at the Pioneer Pub, at 10111 No 3 Road, which was hosting a memorial service at time.

READ MORE: Richmond anti-gang unit shuts down illegal bar

A large police presence had the area shut down for hours as they talked to witnesses and looked for evidence.

More to come.