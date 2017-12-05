Richmond anti-gang unit shuts down illegal bar

Richmond RCMP anti-gang unit has shut down a bar that was operating illegally.

This is the second discovery of an illegal booze can in the city in the past month.

This bar was operating in the 11700-block of Voyageur Way and police say it was made to look like a karaoke lounge.

The 2,000 square foot space also contained projectors, karaoke machines, a gambling area and professional-grade lighting found in a lounge or nightclub. Alcohol was also being served openly.

Police say about 20 people were discovered in the unit, spanning between 19 to 25 years old.

Cameras were also trained on the front entrance.

“This booze can was far more elaborate than the first one we discovered around a month ago. We are concerned for a number of reasons with public safety being at the forefront,” says Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a release.

“Safety risks including attracting the criminal element, gambling, potential fire hazards/overcrowding, unlicensed liquor service, and the potential road safety concerns with possible impaired drivers leaving the unit. We are working closely with our partners from with the City of Richmond and their bylaws unit.”

RCMP say a number of premises were checked this past weekend including bars, restaurants and karaoke lounges.