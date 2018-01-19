Judge reserves decision on appeal by Sask. nurse fined for Facebook comments

A Saskatoon judge has reserved his decision on an appeal filed by a nurse who was fined $26,000 for criticizing the quality of care her grandparents received in a long-term care facility.

The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association imposed the penalty on Carolyn Strom of Prince Albert for unprofessional conduct after she posted the comments on Facebook in 2015.

The association said Strom used her status as a nurse for personal purposes and violated the confidentiality of her grandparents.

Strom’s lawyer, Marcus Davies, said the case is being watched across Canada and focuses on freedom of expression.

Roger Lepage, a lawyer for the association, argued the appeal shouldn’t be granted because the decision to impose the fine was reasonable and Strom should have complained through proper channels rather than on social media.

Strom said when she made the Facebook post she never thought it would result in a legal battle.