January 19, 2018 9:41 am

BC Utilities Commission now considering Hydro rate freeze promised by NDP

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

Premier John Horgan is joined by Minister of Energy Michelle Mungall after giving the green light on continuing construction on the controversial Site C Dam project during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, December 11, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
By the end of the day Friday, the B.C. Utilities Commission will have all the information they need from BC Hydro to decide on a requested one-year rate freeze.

Then we could have to wait up to 90 days before we know if the promise Energy Minister Michelle Mungall made back in November will come to pass.

When she spoke then, it sounded like a sure thing, which would potentially save ratepayers about $150-million.

“Today is a good news day: the new NDP government is going to be delivering on its commitment to freeze Hydro rates,” she said at the time.

Speaking earlier this week, however, Premier John Horgan didn’t sound so sure, saying the best affordability approach may not be blanket reductions or freezes.

“…but targeted to those who that can best benefit from relief in this area.”

Hydro’s request before the commission prior to Mungall’s November announcement was for a three per cent increase in rates.

