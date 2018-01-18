Crime
January 18, 2018

Vancouver police investigating after body discovered in East Vancouver

By News Anchor  CKNW

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says it’s investigating after a body was found in a parked vehicle in East Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.

Police say it was discovered on Fairmont Street near East Vanness Avenue, and that the Major Crimes Section is investigating.

More to come…

Global News