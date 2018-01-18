Beccatoldmeto book flying off shelves as author plans for sequel, French version

The author of a book detailing the acts of kindness performed in honour of Becca Schofield, says the books are selling fast and he’s already planning a sequel.

“I ordered 300 copies and they are almost all gone in eight days,” said Jason Tremere, the author of the book #Beccatoldmeto: Spreading kindness, one hashtag at a time.

The book is a compilation of the acts of kindness performed in the first three months of Becca’s kindness movement. All of the book’s proceeds are being donated to the Schofield family.

Becca first made headlines in December 2016, when she posted a message on her Facebook page called “Becca’s Battle with Butterscotch,” asking people to perform acts of kindness and post the good deeds to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Tremere says he published the book to create a legacy for the young women still bravely battling terminal brain cancer.

“It is really a heartbreaking and heartwarming story of how much good can be created out of something so bad,” Tremere said.

Buff Slaney from the Starving Artist Gallery in Moncton, N.B., was one of the first retailers to carry the book.

“When you realize that a young gal here in Riverview, New Brunswick, can impact somebody in Iraq or Dubai, you know just all across the world so quickly, those ones I find impactful,” Slaney said.

Becca’s father, Darren Schofield, said his daughter felt overwhelmed when she held the book for the first time.

“I don’t think Becca understood the magnitude of what she has started and being able to have a book like that and show her this is what you have started, it is just a tangible reminder,” he said.

Schofield said Becca’s cancer is progressing and he says she is not likely to make it to the book signings.

“She tires very easily. It does not take much to wipe out all her energy,” he said.

Instead, a bookmark with a handwritten “thank you” from Becca is being distributed with every copy.

Tremere said he is planning to publish at least two more volumes of the book and will soon help the family launch a kindness movement in French.

“We are going to have a French Facebook group where people do native language French posts, and 10 weeks from now, we can release that book,” he said.

Schofield said the book is carrying on the legacy of his daughter who has made the world a better place.

“I just feel incredibly proud,” he said.