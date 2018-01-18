London man, 32, facing 11 charges after police seized 8 guns, some drugs and cash
A London man is facing eleven charges, including seven counts of careless storage of a firearm, after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Wellington Road.
Members of the Guns and Drugs section, consisting of London police officers and members of the RCMP, seized the following items in a bust on Wednesday:
- loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun with two magazines
- two semi-automatic rifles
- two rifles
- three bolt action rifles
- two overcapacity rifle magazines
- 1,000 rounds of ammunition
- 264 grams of marijuana valued at $2,640
- 8 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)
- $1,990 in cash
As a result, police have charged a 32-year-old London man with:
- possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a schedule III substance
- seven counts of careless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device or ammunition
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.
