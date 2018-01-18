Crime
January 18, 2018 12:52 pm

London man, 32, facing 11 charges after police seized 8 guns, some drugs and cash

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police provided an image of the guns and drugs seized.

London Police Service, 2018
A A

A London man is facing eleven charges, including seven counts of careless storage of a firearm, after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Wellington Road.

READ MORE: More than $140K in cocaine, pot, cash seized in London raids: police

Members of the Guns and Drugs section, consisting of London police officers and members of the RCMP, seized the following items in a bust on Wednesday:

  • loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun with two magazines
  • two semi-automatic rifles
  • two rifles
  • three bolt action rifles
  • two overcapacity rifle magazines
  • 1,000 rounds of ammunition
  • 264 grams of marijuana valued at $2,640
  • 8 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)
  • $1,990 in cash

READ MORE: Slew of charges laid against London man, woman after firearms, drugs seized during investigation

As a result, police have charged a 32-year-old London man with:

  • possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a schedule III substance
  • seven counts of careless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device or ammunition
  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drug Bust
gun seizure
London Police
london police guns and drugs section
marijuana bust
pot
rifles seized
shrooms
weapons bust
Wellington Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News