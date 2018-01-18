London man, 32, facing 11 charges after police seized 8 guns, some drugs and cash

A London man is facing eleven charges, including seven counts of careless storage of a firearm, after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Wellington Road.

Members of the Guns and Drugs section, consisting of London police officers and members of the RCMP, seized the following items in a bust on Wednesday:

loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun with two magazines

two semi-automatic rifles

two rifles

three bolt action rifles

two overcapacity rifle magazines

1,000 rounds of ammunition

264 grams of marijuana valued at $2,640

8 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)

$1,990 in cash

As a result, police have charged a 32-year-old London man with: