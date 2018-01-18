Hearings set to begin on Trans Mountain pipeline’s route through the Lower Mainland

The National Energy Board (NEB) is set to begin hearings into the proposed Lower Mainland route of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project next week.

The hearings will give landowners and the general public a chance to raise concerns over the pipeline’s path.

The NEB has scheduled the hearings to start in Burnaby on Monday.

They’ll run until Jan. 31.

A detailed route approval process will determine the exact placement of the new pipeline within the approved corridor.

These hearings are considered a key step required by the NEB before construction can begin.

The federal government approved the pipeline project in November 2016.