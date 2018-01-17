Dark night for thousands of southern interior B.C. residents

FortisBC estimates 4,000 mostly rural customers in the Boundary region will be without power until 11 p.m. Wednesday following a major outage.

A large tree fell on a transmission line near Rossland around 3 p.m. taking out power to communities along the U.S. border east of Osoyoos on Highway 3, north on Highway 33 to Carmi, all the way to the east side of Grand Forks, according to FortisBC spokesperson Tanya Laing Gahr.

Power was restored to Christina Lake neighbourhoods around 5 p.m., but the remaining communities along the 130 km stretch of Hwy 3, and 56 km of Hwy 33, including Mt. Baldy east of Oliver, will not have power restored until later tonight, she said.

While lengthy power outages are usually avoided by switching to a back-up line, Laing Gahr said the line they needed was unavailable due to maintenance.

The transmission line damage has also occurred on a steep, snowy hillside, making repair work more challenging according to Laing Gahr.

The outage begins at Lapiti Place east of Osoyoos on Highway 3 and extends to Collins Road west of Grand Forks.

Laing Gahr asks those affected to check, here, at the FortisBC twitter account for updates as well as the outage map, which can be found linked here, to the FortisBC website.