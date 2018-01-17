Jason Gunnlaugson still using first curling broom nearly three decades later

WINNIPEG – By playing a game built on tradition, it’s only natural curlers adopt a few of their own.

Jason Gunnlaugson is certainly no different. Always by the skip’s side is his broom – one he’s been curling with for 28 years.

“You’ve got to go with what you like and what feels comfortable,” Gunnlaugson said.

The Winnipegger got the horse-hair broom when he started playing the game at the age of four. Now cracked, chipped and covered in tape, it’s used solely for sliding.

“It was made for a little kid,” Gunnlaugson said. “I’ve been using it as a throwing broom forever. I would hate to get rid of it.”

Considering what he’s accomplished, why would he? Gunnlaugson has won three events so far this season and currently sits fourth on the Canadian Team Ranking System.

RELATED: Not-so-conventional curling sweeping across Manitoba

“It’s one of those things where if (Jason) keeps curling 95%, you don’t question a lot of things that he does,” Team Gunnlaugson lead Connor Njegovan said.

“We just let him roll with it.”

After all, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? Or something along those lines.

“I don’t know if it’s worked,” Gunnlaugson said. “There’s been good days and bad days. It’s been with me the whole way.”