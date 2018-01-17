Head-on crash between transport trucks closes Highway 1 near Revestoke

The TransCanada Highway west of Revelstoke is expected to be closed to traffic until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a head-on collision on a bridge between two tractor-trailers.

RCMP report the impact pushed one of the rigs over the edge of the bridge and one driver was temporarily trapped.

The injuries to the two drivers are not believed to be life-threatening.

The BC Ambulance Service dispatched crews by ground and air to the scene about 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

There are no detour routes around the crash site.

The bridge is being assessed for structural damage.