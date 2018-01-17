New tax assistance program aimed at Hamilton seniors

Hamilton city councillor Tom Jackson has taken the lead on a tax assistance program that he says will allow seniors to “stay in their homes.”

The three-year pilot program, approved by Hamilton council’s general issues committee, will allow seniors below an income threshold of $34,800, to defer payment of their property taxes indefinitely.

Ward 6 Coun. Jackson notes that other taxpayers “will not be out a single dime” since the city will recoup its costs at some point in the future when the property is sold.

City politicians have approved the program despite concerns that it will help single seniors more than couples.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead notes that while he doesn’t want to get in the way of moving forward, there is “an equity issue in regards to this program that has clearly been identified.”

The tax deferral program, similar to existing initiatives in Ottawa and Halton Region is also available to low income persons with disabilities.