January 17, 2018 2:29 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 3:09 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after rollover in downtown Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: A crash in downtown Calgary on Wednesday closed roads and left one man in life-threatening condition.

One man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon after a collision and rollover in Calgary’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9 Avenue and 2 Street S.W. at about 11:15 a.m. for a collision between a car and a truck.

The car was seen flipped over on its roof in the middle of 9 Avenue.

Two other people were assessed at the scene but not taken to hospital, EMS said.

9 Avenue was closed at 3 Street S.W. as of 12:30 p.m.

