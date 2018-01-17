Man in life-threatening condition after rollover in downtown Calgary

One man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon after a collision and rollover in Calgary’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9 Avenue and 2 Street S.W. at about 11:15 a.m. for a collision between a car and a truck.

The car was seen flipped over on its roof in the middle of 9 Avenue.

Two other people were assessed at the scene but not taken to hospital, EMS said.

9 Avenue was closed at 3 Street S.W. as of 12:30 p.m.