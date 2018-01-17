Crime
January 17, 2018 2:56 pm

Stolen items, fentanyl seized from southside home: Lethbridge police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Lethbridge police seized a sawed off shotgun, ammunition, knives, swords, throwing knives, a baton and two airsoft handguns during an investigating into allegations of drug trafficking in the downtown core.

Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge police have seized over $7,000 in stolen property and a small amount of fentanyl during an investigation into drug trafficking activity in the downtown core.

The items were seized during the search of a home in the 1200 block of 6 Avenue South on Friday, Jan. 12.

In total, police said they recovered a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, knives, swords, throwing knives, a baton and two airsoft handguns, a small quantity of fentanyl, ID cards, credit cards, a debit terminal and a variety of other stolen property including a 2010 Jeep, tools, electronics, cellphones, a purse and video games.

Police have charged both Clement Nolan Black Rabbit, 35, and Chantelle Joyce Pantherbone, 28, with a handful of offences related to the possession of stolen property.

Lethbridge Police Service handout

 

