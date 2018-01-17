Date set for Okanagan by-election to replace the former premier

A date has been set for a provincial by-election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of former premier Christy Clark.

The nearly 47,000 registered voters in the Kelowna-West riding head to the polls February 14th.

Ben Stewart is running for the Liberals, Shelley Cook is the NDP candidate, Robert Stupka is representing the Green Party and Kyle Geronazzo is the BC Libertarian Party candidate.

There are six days of advance voting from February 6-11th.

With legislature seats equal at 41 between the NDP and Liberals, the Kelowna-West seat is very important.

Stewart had represented the riding for the Liberals for one term until he stepped aside in 2013 to allow Clark to run after she lost her seat in Vancouver-Point Grey to the NDP’s David Eby.