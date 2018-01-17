Crime
London man charged after police officer assaulted on a bus

A 33-year-old London man is facing  a handful of charges, after a London police officer was allegedly assaulted on an LTC bus.

It was about 11:30 Tuesday morning, when officers were speaking with a man on a crowded bus near Adelaide Street and Queens Avenue.

The man hit an officer in the face and head a number of times, resulting in minor injuries that were treated later on site by a paramedic.

Another officer used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on the individual, but he continued to struggle with officers before they were able to gain control and place him under arrest.

Police say they seized a spring-assisted knife and the suspect is being charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused didn’t need medical attention.

